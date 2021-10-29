49ers Week 8 injury report: Trey Lance returns, Trent Williams questionable

The 49ers on Friday got a bit of good news when their Week 8 injury report came out, but there weren’t any major surprises.

No matter what it appears they’ll go into their matchup against the Bears in Chicago shorthanded, with the potential to get a couple key players in uniform after truncated weeks of practice.

Perhaps the two biggest pieces of news are the absence of Trey Lance and Trent Williams’ designation. Lance was not on the report and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters the rookie would be the backup quarterback in the Windy City. Lance missed Week 7 with a knee sprain he suffered in his first start back in Week 5 in Arizona.

Williams also missed Week 7 and didn’t practice the first two days of Week 8, but he returned to the field Friday which gives him a chance to play. He is officially ‘questionable.’

Here’s the full injury report:

Out

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

S Jaquiski Tartt (knee)

No surprises here. Hurst is due to be out awhile and would likely go on injured reserve if he hadn’t already started the year there. A second IR stint would automatically end his season. Tartt is expected to miss a few weeks with a bone bruise, and Kinlaw is having season-ending knee surgery.

Doubtful

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion)

DL Dee Ford (concussion)

Neither Al-Shaair nor Ford practiced leading up to this game, so it’s hard to believe they’ll clear concussion protocol in time for a 10:00 am Pacific Time kickoff Sunday.

Questionable

DL Samson Ebukam (ankle)

T Trent Williams (ankle, elbow)

Williams’ return to practice Friday, even in a limited fashion, is a good sign for the veteran left tackle. If he can’t go it would be rookie OT Jaylon Moore in his place. Ebukam showed up Thursday on the practice report as a limited participant. He did not practice Friday which is not a good sign.

