49ers Week 7 injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo in, trenches banged up

Jimmy Garoppolo did not appear on the 49ers’ Week 7 injury report, which indicates he’ll officially be the starter under center Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts. A couple other starters did land on the injury report though, and they’ll be beat up in the trenches coming out of the bye week.

Garoppolo was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he got a full session in Friday as he recovers from a calf injury that held him out of the second half of Week 4 and all of Week 5.

Here’s the rest of the injury report:

Out

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

QB Trey Lance (knee)

Kinlaw’s absence becomes an even bigger problem for the 49ers with Hurst sidelined. Hurst was a limited participant in Thursday’s session and absent Friday. Meanwhile, Kinlaw remained out all week with the knee injury he’s been dealing with since training camp. It’s not a great sign that he’s been ruled out without practicing despite coming off the bye week. Lance sprained his knee in Week 5 and was due to miss one or two weeks. This is the second week. If he misses Week 8 the 49ers could have a problem on their hands.

Doubtful

T Trent Williams (ankle, elbow)

This is a tough, unexpected blow for San Francisco. Williams was out of practice all week because of an ankle sprain that has him ‘day-to-day.’ He’s not officially ruled out, but it’s hard to imagine he’s able to suit up if the injury was so bad he couldn’t participate in Friday’s practice.

Questionable

LB Marcell Harris (thumb)

Harris had surgery on his thumb after Week 5 and had a cast put on his hand Wednesday. He was limited throughout the week. With linebacker Mychal Kendricks on the roster the 49ers may opt to give Harris some additional time to recover.

