49ers' Week 7 game vs. Patriots could be impacted by COVID-19 results

49ers' schedule could be impacted by Patriots' COVID-19 results originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are scheduled to play the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Oct. 25. But as COVID-19 continues to increase its grasp on the NFL and its players, that game potentially could be in jeopardy.

New England had another positive COVID-19 test among team personnel on Friday morning and canceled practice, ESPN's Mike Reiss and Field Yates reported citing sources.

Reporting with @FieldYates: The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source. There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2020

ESPN's Adam Schefter did report that Patriots players are being told to prepare for a game Sunday despite the test results. New England already has seen its schedule shifted around several times due to COVID-19, as the team's game Sunday against the Denver Broncos was pushed from Week 5 after defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive two days before scheduled kickoff between the teams.

The 49ers' schedule is yet to be affected by a COVID-19 test, but if more positive results come in for the Patriots over the few days, that could change quickly.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast