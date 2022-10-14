49ers Week 6 injury report: Nick Bosa, Aaron Banks questionable, 5 other starters ruled out

The 49ers are in a bad way heading to Atlanta for a Week 6 matchup against the Falcons. They have five starters already ruled out, another three on IR, and two more listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

There was a little bit of good news on the practice participation report with a handful of players upgrading to full participation in practice, along with DE Nick Bosa returning to action after missing the first two days.

Still, the official injury report for Friday was a rough one for San Francisco:

Out

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

DB Jimmie Ward (hand)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Moseley will likely go on IR on Saturday, and Armstead isn’t even with the team. No surprises in this group.

Questionable

OL Aaron Banks (knee)

DL Nick Bosa (groin)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

Bosa was only limited Friday after missing the first two days of practice. Banks was limited all week. Given that the 49ers are playing a second consecutive game on turf with a tough stretch of games coming up, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they played it safe with both Banks and Bosa.

Not listed

K Robbie Gould (knee)

DE Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

RB Ty Davis-Price (ankle)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (shoulder)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (wrist)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

WR Danny Gray (illness)

This entire group had full practices Friday. Ebukam and Gould were non-participants Wednesday. Ebukam and Gray were both limited Thursday. Sunday will be Davis-Price’s first game back since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2.

