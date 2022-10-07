49ers Week 5 practice report remains unchanged

The 49ers started the week with a little good news on the injury front with free safety Jimmie Ward and cornerback Jason Verrett returning to the practice field Wednesday. There was no good news to be found Thursday though as the team’s practice participation report still featured a slew of players not participating.

Here’s Thursday’s participation:

Did not participate

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

OL Colton McKivitz (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Davis-Price, Kroft, McKivitz and Williams were all expected to miss this game with their injuries. Moore was hurt during practice last week and appears to be a long shot. Kinlaw and Armstead’s chances to play Sunday in Carolina wane each time they don’t practice.

Limited participation

TE Ross Dwelley (rib)

WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)

The 49ers would prefer to see full practices, but the fact neither player suffered a setback Wednesday is a good sign.

Full participation

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

WR Danny Gray (hip)

All good here.

