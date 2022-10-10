49ers' Week 5 PFF grades highlight team's complete win over Panthers

49ers' PFF grades highlight complete team win over Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers dominated the Carolina Panthers in a 37-15 win on Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium, but their PFF scores show they still have room for improvement.

Shanahan and the offense got the run game going with a collective 29 carries for 153 rushing yards, a 5.3 yards per carry average with two rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was successful in the passing game as well, completing 18 of his 30 attempts for 253 yards and two scores through the air.

But even against a solid Panthers defense, the 49ers' offense could have done more. The offensive line allowed 10 total pressures, including two sacks, and the group as a whole was called for six penalties.

The defense played well, despite sustaining injuries to pass rusher Nick Bosa (groin) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (ACL).

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and his group did hold Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey to only 104 all-purpose yards but did not meet their goal of keeping the All-Pro out of the endzone. McCaffrey scored a rushing touchdown in the Panthers’ first drive of the third quarter.

The defensive line still was effective without Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw on the interior. The group racked up 21 total pressures with Charles Omenihu leading the team with five - one sack, one hit and three hurries.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' Week 5 win over the Panthers:

Offense:

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 83.6

Aiyuk caught three of his four targets for 58 yards, and forced two missed tackles after the catch.

WR Jauan Jennings - 81.6

Jennings caught both of his targets for 45 yards — 36 coming after the catch. The wideout also forced four missed tackles after the catch.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 70.1

On third down, Garoppolo completed 8-of-9 passing attempts for 118 yards and a touchdown with a 155.8 passer rating. Under pressure, he was 5-of-9 with 80 passing yards, one touchdown and a 122.5 passer rating

Story continues

WR Deebo Samuel 59.0

Samuel caught only two of his nine targets for 20 yards and registered one drop. The receiver lined up in the backfield 36 times over the first four games, but just once on Sunday. He lined up wide on 41 plays, and in the slot for 11.

Offensive line:

LT Jaylon Moore - 72.7 (one sack, one hit, one hurry)

LG Aaron Banks - 38.1 (two hurries, two penalties)

C Jake Brendel - 55.0 (no pressures)

RG Spencer Burford - 53.2 (one hurry)

RG Daniel Brunskill 48.6 (no pressures - 85.0 pass-blocking grade)

RT Mike McGlinchey 63.8 (three hurries)

Defense:

CB Charvarius Ward - 90.6

Ward allowed two catches on 7 targets for 34 yards and racked up four pass breakups which are the most of any defensive player in Week 5. The veteran cornerback leads the NFL with seven PBUs on the season, and his 88.2 overall grade on the season is the highest of any defensive back with more than 200 snaps this season.

LB Fred Warner - 87.1

Warner recorded six total stops and did not allow a catch on three targets, and recorded one pass breakup.

LB Dre Greenlaw - 78.7

Greenlaw lead the team with 12 total tackles

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 33.6

Allowed 10 catches on 11 targets for 124 yards.

Quarterback pressures

Charles Omenihu - 5

Drake Jackson - 3

Samson Ebukam - 3

Talanoa Hufanga - 2

Fred Warner - 1

Emmanuel Moseley - 1

Oren Burks - 1

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles - 1

Nick Bosa - 1

Hassan Ridgeway - 1

Kerry Hyder - 1

Tashaun Gipson - 1

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast