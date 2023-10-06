49ers Week 5 injury report: RB Elijah Mitchell out

The 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys without running back Elijah Mitchell. He’s officially been ruled out with a knee injury after not participating in practice all week. Mitchell also missed Week 4.

The only other player on the injury report is offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, who is questionable as he works through concussion protocol.

WRs Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings will play. Jennings missed Week 4 with a shin injury. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (heel) will also play after missing Wednesday’s practice.

The 49ers and Cowboys kick off at 5:20pm Pacific Time from Levi’s Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire