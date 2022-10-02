49ers Week 4 injury report: 9 players ‘questionable’ or worse

The 49ers have been plagued by health issues in their last few seasons, and it didn’t take long in 2022 for the injury bug to rip through their locker room.

A good illustration of their struggle with injuries this season comes in the form of the Week 4 injury report, which was released Saturday ahead of the team’s Monday night showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Nine players are listed as questionable, doubtful or out. If all nine are out, they’d have just 44 active players despite being allotted 48. Chances are Sunday will include a handful of elevations off the practice squad for San Francisco to help fill some of the gaps created by injuries.

Here’s the full injury report:

Out

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

The only surprise here is Moore, who showed up as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice report. He missed the final two days of practice and will now sit out at least Week 4. Al-Shaair and Williams are both candidates to land on IR where they’d be forced to miss at least four weeks.

Doubtful

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

WR Danny Gray (hip)

It’s hard to know when Gray got hurt. He showed up on the injury report with a hip issue Thursday because he didn’t practice. No practice during the week and a hip problem for a player who relies on speed point to him not playing, hence the ‘doubtful’ designation.

Questionable

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

DL Arik Armstead (foot)

TE Ross Dwelley (rib)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

It would be a huge blow to the 49ers’ interior defensive line if Armstead and Kinlaw are both out. They’re both paramount to run stopping, and Armstead is particularly effective as a pass rusher from the inside. Both players were limited Saturday after missing the first two days of practice.

Not listed

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

OL Daniel Brunskill

It appears as though Brunskill will at least be active and perhaps debuting for the 49ers on Sunday. Last year’s starting right guard was competing at center this preseason before a hamstring injury in the preseason opener derailed any plans the team had of starting him. He could conceivably play center or right guard, but the 49ers may opt for their regular starting OL before making a change.

