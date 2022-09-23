49ers Week 3 injury report: Arik Armstead questionable, George Kittle will play

The 49ers’ injury report for Week 3 was most notable for a name not included. Tight end George Kittle was a full participant in Friday’s practice and was not on the injury report, which indicates he’ll be a full go to make his 2022 debut Sunday night in Denver.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead was a non-participant in practice again after injuring his foot in Week 2 and he showed up as questionable for Sunday.

Here are the 49ers and Broncos injury reports for Week 3:

Out

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

No surprises here. Brunskill hasn’t practiced since before the first preseason game. Davis-Price and Kroft are both expected to miss a few weeks following injuries they sustained in Week 2.

Questionable

DL Arik Armstead (foot)

OT Colton McKivitz (ankle)

McKivitz showed up late in the week on the injury report. He was a non-participant Thursday and limited Friday. For Armstead he was a no-go all week which doesn’t bode well for his chances to play in Denver, though the fact he hasn’t been ruled out offers some optimism.

Denver Broncos

Out

CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)

Questionable

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)

LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)

WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip)

WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder)

LB Josey Jewell (calf, knee)

DE Dre’Mont Jones (neck)

G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)

DT Mike Purcell (elbow)

CB Patrick Surtain (shoulder)

OT Billy Turner (knee)

