49ers Week 2 injury report: Defensive line could get reinforcements vs. Eagles

The 49ers’ Week 2 injury report wasn’t perfect, but it came with at least a couple reasons for optimism as the team prepares for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While they’ll be without a couple defensive starters, two players along the defensive front who’ve been banged up are both in a position to potentially play Sunday.

Here’s the Week 2 injury report:

Out

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) No surprise here. Greenlaw will likely be headed to Injured Reserve either Friday or Saturday to clear a roster spot. His timeline for return is four-to-six weeks according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Doubtful

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) Moseley didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and was limited Friday. While the limited session might typically bode well, the fact he's barely practiced the first two weeks and didn't play in Week 1 means his chances of playing are pretty slim. A 'doubtful' designation leaves the door open, but the 49ers aren't banking on the starting cornerback being ready.

Questionable

DE Arik Armstead (adductor) LB Marcell Harris (oblique) DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) Armstead, Kinlaw and Harris were all limited Friday, but they'll all have a chance to go against the Eagles. Harris is the only reserve linebacker on the active roster, so his health is worth watching going into Sunday, and Shanahan never seemed too concerned about Armstead's hip issue. The big question mark is Kinlaw, who's been dealing with a knee injury all offseason. It'd be a huge boost for the 49ers' defensive front if he can play even a limited number of snaps against the Eagles.

Not listed

DE Dee Ford (ankle) The 49ers took it easy with Ford in practice after he nicked up his ankle in the season opener. He was limited the first two days, but a full participant Friday and not listed on the injury report. He'll be good to roll Sunday.

