49ers Week 18 injury report: WR Deebo Samuel, RB Christian McCaffrey cleared

The 49ers got some good news on their Week 18 injury report with a couple names that didn’t appear on the list.

Neither running back Christian McCaffrey nor wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed up on the report. McCaffrey worked through an ankle sprain and was full participant in Friday’s practice after missing the first two sessions of the week.

For Samuel it was less of a surprise. He was a full go in all three days of practice and he’s on track to play for the first time since injuring his knee and ankle against the Buccaneers in Week 14.

There’s still some question as to how much Samuel and McCaffrey will play, but barring the Vikings being upset by the Nathan Peterman-led Bears, San Francisco has to win to at least secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A win could also earn them the No. 1 seed if the Giants upset the Eagles.

It’ll be all-hands on deck for the 49ers on Sunday, but they’ll surely be looking for reasons to get their stars out of harm’s way as quickly as possible so they can gear up for the postseason.

Here’s the full injury report:

Out

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (back)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

It’s not much of a surprise that Banks and Greenlaw were ruled out after suffering injuries last week. There was never much optimism that either would play in the season finale. Now the question becomes whether they can go in the playoff opener.

Questionable

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

DL Arik Armstead (illness, foot, ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee)

It wouldn’t be ideal to miss the pair of starting defensive tackles, but if it means they’re both healthy for the playoffs San Francisco will take it.

Not listed

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

Good news all around here. The playing time for McCaffrey and Samuel will be interesting to track Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire