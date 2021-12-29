49ers Week 17 practice report: Jimmy Garoppolo absent, Elijah Mitchell returns

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tested out his injured thumb prior to the team’s Wednesday practice. He wound leaving the session before it began and never returned. His absence was confirmed in the team’s participation report for Wednesday which included seven non-participants and a pair of limited participants.

Some good news for San Francisco is running back Elijah Mitchell returned to practice for the first time since Week 13.

Here’s the full Wednesday practice report:

Did not participate (rest)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

One interesting absence here is Nick Bosa, who typically has gotten Wednesdays off during the regular season. He was not on the practice report though following the long week off.

Did not participate

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

Al-Shaair is out the next couple weeks, and it looks like Greenlaw could return for the season finale in Los Angeles. The big one here though is Garoppolo, who couldn’t go Wednesday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated the team would try again with Garoppolo on Thursday.

Limited participation

DL D.J. Jones (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Getting Jones into practice is a good sign for his availability vs. Houston. He injured his ankle against the Titans on Thursday, but returned to the game. Mitchell has been out with a concussion and a knee injury since Week 13. Getting their leading rusher back will be a huge boost for the 49ers’ rushing attack.

