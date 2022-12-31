49ers Week 17 injury report: WR Deebo Samuel out vs. Raiders

The 49ers will have to wait at least one more week for wide receiver Deebo Samuel to return. He was among the players ruled out for San Francisco ahead of their showdown with the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday.

This will be the third game in a row Samuel has missed since hurting his knee and ankle on an awkward tackle in Week 14 against the Buccaneers. While his absence isn’t good news in a vacuum, there’s optimism about his availability for Week 18. He returned to practice Thursday and got limited sessions in both Thursday and Friday.

Even if Samuel doesn’t suit up again in the regular season, he appears to be on track to return for the postseason.

Here’s the 49ers’ Week 17 injury report:

Out

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

It sounds like Givens is on track to be back for the postseason. Garoppolo’s return is a long shot still, but Samuel could be back as early as next week.

Questionable

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness)

Hyder played in Week 15 at Seattle despite getting hurt in Week 14, but he wound up missing last week’s game against the Commanders. He was limited all week in practice. Thomas was limited Wednesday and Friday, but missed Thursday’s session due to an illness.

Not listed

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Nick Bosa (illness)

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (illness)



This group all showed up on the practice report at various points during the week. None of them landed on the injury report though which means they’ll be good to go Sunday,

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire