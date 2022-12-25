49ers Week 16 notebook: Thoughts from win vs. Commanders

The 49ers gave their fans an early Christmas present with a 37-20 win over the Commanders on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. It was an uphill climb for San Francisco with some struggles in the red zone, but their defense came up with a couple of late turnovers to help put the game out of reach.

Here are our notes from the game:

First quarter

– Jordan Mason was slow to get up on kickoff coverage. He was questionable to play this week because of a hamstring injury.

– Whew. The 49ers dodged a bullet on their opening defensive drive. Deommodore Lenoir overran Commanders WR Jahan Dotson on a deep shot, but Dotson dropped it while trying to make an adjustment to the throw. That was on a third down and the Commanders punted to begin the game.

– Sick throw by Brock Purdy on the first play. The 49ers ran a play action and Washington brought a blitz. Purdy turned and had a defender in his face, but he dropped his arm slot and completed a side-arm throw to Brandon Aiyuk for nine yards.

– It’s still hard to cover George Kittle, FYI.

– A Tyrion Davis-Price sighting! He was the first RB off the bench with Mason hurt. He plowed up the middle for six, and then went for three on his next attempt. He didn’t get the yard on third-and-1.

– Fourth-and-1 at the Commanders’ 15 and the 49ers try some trickery with an option run to Kyle Juszczyk with Christian McCaffrey alongside him. Juszczyk pitched it late and the 49ers came up short. That was an interesting play call in that spot.

– Washington hasn’t even tried throwing anything intermediate. It’s been runs and a couple of deep throws for their two offensive series, both of which have gone three-and-out.

– Purdy is so good at evading the rush.

– There’s a sack for Washington. Montez Sweat was a free rusher off the edge and Daron Payne won his rep in the middle to fly in for an easy sack.

– Washington RB Brian Robinson can play. He’s very, very talented.

– Two really nice plays in a row by Jordan Willis. He blew up a run play on first down, then read a read option that QB Taylor Heinicke kept for a loss of three.

– Now a sack for Willis, but it’s negated by a holding call on Charvarius Ward.

End of first quarter: 49ers 0, Commanders 0

Second quarter

– Washington’s offense started rolling late in the first quarter.

– Heinicke is balling. Talanoa Hufanga’s next development step will be gearing down when necessary. He plays at a million MPH at all times and it leads him to do things like over run the QB in the pocket. Heinicke found Dotson wide open after scrambling.

– Wow. Goal line stand for the 49ers and Washington did nothing creative. They got to first-and-goal and tried four runs. San Francisco’s front seven was excellent there.

– Two of Purdy’s last three throws have gotten tipped at the line and nearly intercepted.

– Well, there’s that. Ray-Ray McCloud rips off a 71-yard touchdown run on a second-and-10 jet sweep. That was excellent work with Christian McCaffrey leading the way as a blocker. McCloud didn’t get touched. It’s 7-0, 49ers. They needed a big offensive play in the worst way.

– Another hold on Ward. This one is negated by an offensive hold on the same play. The two penalties wiped out a big gain for Washington after Dotson beat Lenoir. The Commanders are picking on the 49ers’ second-year CB.

– Good work on third-and-11 to get a stop. Warner had good coverage down the field to force a throwaway. Washington was at midfield so their punt with 3:03 left should give the 49ers a chance to close the half with points, then get the ball to start the second half.

– Unreal. Purdy throws an interception on a ball that Jauan Jennings mishandled. Cannot put that pick on the QB. Just abysmal work from the typically reliable Jennings.

– Now a 49ers would-be interception gets dropped and Dotson catches it. The bad luck in this game is brutal for San Francisco.

– SHEESH. Nick Bosa gets sack No. 16.5 on the season. He beat the left tackle to the corner and got to Heinicke so quick that he didn’t even have to go to the ground with him. Just wrapped him up and set him down.

– Another catch for Dotson is a TD. It looked like Hufanga blew coverage and allowed an easy score. Washington ties it after the offensive blunder by the 49ers. It’s 7-7.

Halftime: 49ers 7, Commanders 7

Third quarter

– Two good gains to open the second half on throws to Aiyuk and George Kittle.

– McCaffrey’s nose for the first down marker has been so beneficial for this 49ers’ offense.

– Wow. Welcome to the game, Brock Purdy. He uncorked a 34-yard TD strike to Kittle on a third-and-6 to open the second half. McCloud was also open in the area. That was an excellent throw by Purdy, and good work by the 49ers’ OL to give him time to find his TE for a score. It’s 14-7, 49ers.

– Fred Warner is so, so good.

– Purdy is leaning on Kittle a lot. A sixth target and fourth reception for him were negated by a holding penalty on Aaron Banks.

– Excellent work by Purdy evading a blitz and finding room to throw the ball away. Turning a negative play into a neutral play, especially on third-and-17, is something Purdy does that Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t.

– Another huge stand by the 49ers’ defense on a fourth-and-1 at Washington’s 34. Heinicke tried to sneak it and didn’t get there.

– Kittle again! Play action boot and Purdy hits his big tight end sliced through Washington’s defense for another 34-yard TD. He’s up to four TDs his last two games and the 49ers are remembering he can’t really be stopped. It’s 21-7 and Washington’s now in a spot they don’t want to be where they have to throw it.

– Samuel Womack is in for Charvarius Ward and immediately got beat for a 51-yard completion. Yikes.

– Sheesh. Two plays later it’s a touchdown and it’s 21-14. The 49ers’ pass rush is having a terrible day. Heinicke had all day to throw on multiple downs there.

– Ward left for the locker room. This is bad news for San Francisco. They couldn’t cover anyone all day even with Ward on the field.

– Aiyuk is wide open in the middle of the field and he goes for 54 yards to get San Francisco inside the 10. That was a NASTY route. He nearly got the CB to fall over. The 49ers are cooking in the middle of the field.

– Purdy’s made a couple of really bad decisions. This time on second-and-goal from the 5 he rolled out right and ran out of bounds for a loss of four instead of throwing it away.

– A false start on the next snap made it third-and-goal from the 14. That is so, so bad.

End of third quarter: 49ers 21, Commanders 14

Fourth quarter

– The fourth quarter opened with a short Robbie Gould field goal to put the 49ers up 24-14. This is a huge defensive series coming up.

– Nick Bosa again! He forced a fumble and Jordan Willis recovered. Huge game for Willis and Bosa’s second sack.

– The 49ers can’t capitalize with a TD after the fumble gave them the ball at Washington’s 11. Another false start by McGlinchey pushed them back. Instead of a TD they settle for another Gould field goal. It’s 27-14, and San Francisco is 0-for-3 in the red zone.

– Well then! Another turnover as Heinicke fires one directly to 49ers slot corner Jimmie Ward. That’s Ward’s career-high third INT of the year.

– Sheesh. San Francisco can’t get in the end zone again after getting great field position. It’s 30-14 following another Gould field goal.

– Carson Wentz is in at QB! There’s 9:11 left.

– Bosa is taking over. He’s nearly had sacks on consecutive plays.

– Washington has done a nice job moving the ball. They’re cruising with Wentz at QB, though the 49ers are letting them have the underneath throws they’re getting.

– The 49ers were robbed of an interception and Washington capitalizes with a touchdown. Curtis Samuel beat Jimmie Ward. That’s so, so bad by the official. San Francisco had an INT that they ruled incomplete although the ball never hit the ground. It’s 30-20 after Bosa dropped Wentz on the two-point try.

– Washington’s onside kick went backward. Haha.

– Nice run by Davis-Price on second-and-8 to create seven yards and bring up a third-and-short. A 49ers field goal would be big, but they have a chance to not give the ball back.

– Good work by the 49ers’ offense to get in field goal range with under three minutes left.

– WHOA! SHANAHAN GOES FOR IT ON FOURTH-AND-3. Purdy completes to Kittle to give the 49ers a first down at the 1. Huge call by the 49ers head coach there and a great throw from Purdy.

– One play later McCaffrey punches it in from a yard out to seal this one. It’s 37-20, 49ers. Had they settled for the field goal on fourth down they would’ve only been up two scores. Now they’re up three scores with 2:13 left. This one is over. The 49ers are 11-4.

Final score: 49ers 37, Commanders 20

