49ers Week 16 injury report: QB Brock Purdy not listed, RB Jordan Mason questionable

The 49ers on Thursday had a small surprise on their Week 16 injury report.

Running back Jordan Mason was listed as questionable after not appearing on the report all week. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury that tightened up on him Wednesday. He was limited in Thursday’s final practice before San Francisco’s showdown with the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is also progressing through concussion protocol, but he’s yet to be cleared which led to a questionable designation for him as well.

Here’s the full injury report:

Out

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

Samuel has been doing some light workouts on a side field during 49ers practices this week. That’s a good sign for him after he sprained his MCL in Week 14 against the Buccaneers.

Questionable

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring)

DB Tarvarius Moore (illness, knee)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

CB Charvarius Ward (concussion)

Hyder was a limited participant again after missing Monday’s practice. Moore was out again with an illness. He was limited Monday before missing the last two days.

Not listed

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

QB Brock Purdy (rib, oblique)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

McCaffrey and Armstead were full participants in Thursday’s session after limited work to begin the week. Purdy was limited all week, but not listed on the report which means he’s good to go against Washington.

