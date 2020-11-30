49ers' Week 16 game against Cardinals set for Dec. 26, NFL announces

NFL sets date for 49ers' Week 16 game against the Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ Week 16 game at the Arizona Cardinals will be played Saturday, Dec. 26, at 1:30 p.m., the NFL announced on Monday.

Previously, the NFC West matchup was listed as a TBA, with the following day also being an option for the game.

The game will be televised locally on NBC Bay Area.

Nationally, the game is available for viewing in a number of ways. Amazon will exclusively stream the 49ers-Cardinals game across devices on Prime Video and Twitch. The game also will be available to stream on mobile through the NFL, 49ers, Cardinals and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

The 49ers-Cardinals game is one of three matchups the NFL announced that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The day kicks off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Detroit Lions at 10 a.m.

Following the 49ers-Cardinals game, the Raiders will play host to the Miami Dolphins at 5:15 p.m.

The NFL Network will broadcast both of those games.

The 49ers-Cardinals matchup could have playoff implications. The 49ers on Sunday improved to 5-6 with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers pulled one game closer to the Cardinals in the standings. Arizona on Sunday lost to the New England Patriots, 20-17.

Arizona (6-5) currently holds onto the No. 7 and final spot in the NFC playoffs, while the 49ers are No. 10 -- behind Minnesota and Chicago, both also 5-6.

By Week 16, the 49ers figure to be quite comfortable inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Cardinals play their home games.

The Cardinals’ home stadium appears to be the most likely designation for the 49ers to play their home games while Santa Clara County officials enforce a ban on contact sports due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Under the current restrictions, the 49ers will not be allowed to practice or play games within Santa Clara County for at least the next three weeks.