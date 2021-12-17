49ers Week 15 practice report: George Kittle returns, Elijah Mitchell still out

The 49ers on Thursday got a little bit of good news when tight end George Kittle returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session with a knee injury. The bad news was a slew of starters remained out.

It wasn’t a surprise to see Kittle back in action since head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday indicated the absence was more a product of rest with a short week coming.

Here’s the full practice report from Thursday:

Did not participate

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Dontae Johnson (not injury related – personal matter)

DL D.J. Jones (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

Lot of bad news for the 49ers here with none of this group improving from Wednesday to Thursday. Jones is their best interior defensive lineman, Mitchell is their best running back, and Al-Shaair and Greenlaw are two of their three best linebackers.

Limited participation

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

TE George Kittle (knee)

S Jaquiski Tartt (glute)

CB Ambry Thomas (concussion)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

Kittle’s return is a good sign. Consecutive limited practices for the rest of this group gives some optimism for their availability vs. Atlanta, but Friday will provide a much better clue.

Full participation

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

OT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

No surprises with this trio getting a regular day off Wednesday.

