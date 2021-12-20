49ers' Week 15 PFF scores have Nick Bosa, Aaron Donald tied in key stat

49ers' PFF scores from win vs. Falcons show Bosa's dominance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With an outstanding performance in the 49ers' 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Nick Bosa now is tied with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in quarterback pressures through Week 15.

Both star pass rushers are tied for third in the league with 68 quarterback pressures each. They rank behind Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who has tallied 78 pressures and Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who has totaled 72.

Bosa, who has started all 14 games this season, has recorded 15 total sacks. Bosa’s production is even more noteworthy with this being his first season back after suffering an ACL injury early in the 2020 season.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers' offensive line gave Jimmy Garoppolo extended time in the pocket to throw the ball. The quarterback was only pressured twice on 24 pass plays. One hurry was allowed by Alex Mack and another by Laken Tomlinson.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' PFF scores from Week 15

Offense:

RT Tom Compton - 95.9

Compton’s overall grade is the highest of any offensive lineman in the NFL so far in Week 15. The right tackled did not allow a pressure and had a run blocking grade of 96.8. 49ers had 10 carries for 73 yards on runs outside the right tackle Sunday.

TE George Kittle - 91.0

Kittle caught all six of his targets for 93 yards and his 92.3 overall grade on the season leads all tight ends. Additionally, the All-Pro’s 438 receiving yards over the last four weeks is the most of any player in the NFL.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 88.0

Say what you will but Garoppolo has been very efficient in the past several weeks. The quarterback’s 10.2 yards per attempt and 90.9 adjusted completion percentage are the highest of any QB so far in Week 15.

Garoppolo was under pressure on just 4 of his 23 dropbacks (17.4 percent). While under pressure, Garoppolo completed all four of his passes for 34 yards and one touchdown.

WR Deebo Samuel - 78.6

The hybrid wideout/ball carrier registered four receptions for 60 yards with 44 of those yards coming after the catch. Samuel also carried the ball six times for 29 yards and one touchdown, with 20 of those yards coming after contact.

Defense:

DE Nick Bosa - 91.0

Bosa’s overall grade is the highest of any edge defender in Week 15 that played more than 20 snaps. The Comeback Player of the Year candidate totaled nine pressures - one sack and eight hurries which is the most of any defensive player in Week 15. The star edge rusher also forced a fumble.

DL Arden Key - 85.2

Key seems to be hitting this stride, registering five quarterback pressures - one sack, one hit, and three hurries. The ex-Raider has 12 quarterback pressures on just 56 pass rushes over the last three weeks.

LB Fred Warner - 79.4

Warner had an outstanding day defending the run, receiving a 90.4 grade in run defense. The All-Pro also allowed just 28 yards in coverage on his six targets.

DL Arik Armstead - 76.7

Armstead has been thriving on the interior of the line. The seven-year veteran recorded five pressures - one hit, four hurries -- as well as four run stops which is tied for the most of any interior lineman so far in Week 15.

DL Samson Ebukam - 75.1

Ebukam recorded his second consecutive game with four quarterback pressures - one sack, three hurries.

The 49ers pass rush had Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan under pressure on 25 of his 39 dropbacks (64.1 percent), while only blitzing on 5 of 39 dropbacks (12.8 percent).

