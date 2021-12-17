49ers Week 15 injury report: RB Elijah Mitchell ruled out, TE George Kittle in

The 49ers on Friday released their Week 15 injury report and it came with mixed news as San Francisco gears up to host the Atlanta Falcons in a crucial game for the NFC playoff picture.

San Francisco had seven players listed on the report, but perhaps most notable is a name not listed: tight end George Kittle. Kittle didn’t practice to start the week because of a knee injury, but he returned with a limited session Thursday and participated in full Friday.

His presence is key for the 49ers, especially given his production over the last two weeks when he posted 22 catches, 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s the full injury report:

Out

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

This trio was all but ruled out when they didn’t practice Friday. It’ll be interesting to see if any of them can get better during the quick turnaround to Thursday, or perhaps after that when the club gets additional time off.

Doubtful

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow)

Al-Shaair sprained his elbow in Week 14 and dealt with lingering effects of that all week. He didn’t practice Friday and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be ready by Sunday, but San Francisco is giving him a chance by not ruling him out.

Questionable

DL D.J. Jones (knee)

SS Jaquiski Tartt (glute)

CB Ambry Thomas (concussion)

Jones is one of the 49ers’ best interior defensive linemen and he could have a huge game vs. a bad Falcons OL. Thomas isn’t the team’s best cornerback, but they need depth there. If he clears protocol by Saturday he should be good to go. Tartt was limited all week and could play a big role if he’s available Sunday with the Falcons operating so often through RB Cordarrelle Patterson.

