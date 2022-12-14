49ers Week 15 injury report: Brock Purdy questionable vs. Seahawks

The 49ers on Wednesday announced their injury report for their Week 15 showdown with the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Short weeks are never easy for teams, but San Francisco had a particularly rough game Sunday against the Buccaneers that leaves them without a handful of key players. Another small group of players is questionable.

Here’s the full Week 15 injury report for both the 49ers and Seahawks:

Out

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (knee)

DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

CB Samuel Womack (concussion)

Garoppolo, Moore and Ridgeway were all hurt against the Dolphins and aren’t expected to return until perhaps the postseason. Givens, Samuel and Womack all sustained their injuries vs. the Bucs. Womack might’ve had a chance to return if the game was Sunday, but the short week will force him out of action since he’s still in concussion protocol.

Questionable

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

This entire trio sustained their injuries last week and spent the week of practice as limited participants. Purdy is dealing with an injury he suffered early in Sunday’s game and played through. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated whether he plays will come down to pain tolerance since Purdy can’t get hurt worse by playing. Hyder is a key player on the defensive interior with so much of the 49ers’ depth along the defensive front already banged up. Thomas contributes mostly on special teams.

Not listed

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

Both Armstead and McCaffrey are managing their injuries by practicing in a limited fashion for portions of each week. They were full participants Wednesday and not on the injury report.

Seahawks' injury report:

Questionable

S Joey Blount (back)

CB Tre Brown (illness)

RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle)

S Ryan Neal (knee)

DT Al Woods (Achilles)

