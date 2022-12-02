49ers Week 13 injury report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable vs. Dolphins

There were a handful of surprises when the 49ers on Friday released their Week 13 injury report.

While it’s not all sunshine and rainbows on the health front for San Francisco, there was some good news in their report since only one player, running back Elijah Mitchell, has officially been ruled out.

They still have a quartet of players listed as questionable though, which could wind up leaving the 49ers shorthanded against the Dolphins.

Here’s the full Week 13 injury report:

Out

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Mitchell is dealing with a sprained MCL that’s expected to keep him out for the rest of the regular season. He’ll likely be removed from the active roster and placed on Injured Reserve.

Questionable

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

OL Spencer Burford (ankle)

DL Charles Omenihu (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (quadricep)

LT Trent Williams (back)

It’s not a huge surprise Burford and Omenihu are listed as questionable. They were both out of Wednesday’s practice and then limited Thursday and Friday. Samuel was listed as limited Wednesday and Friday with a non-participation sandwiched in between. The Williams one is a concern since he left Friday’s practice early with back spasms, but head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated neither he nor offensive line coach Chris Foerster are worried. If Williams can’t go, Colton McKivitz would likely start in his place.

Not listed

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

DL Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)

Garoppolo was a full go all week. McCaffrey and Armstead on Thursday both indicated they were going to play Sunday, but that was confirmed on the injury report when both were full participants in Friday’s practice and then not listed on the report. Having Armstead back in the middle of the defensive line and McCaffrey unencumbered by any ailments gives a huge boost to both sides of the ball.

