49ers Week 12 practice report: More good injury news for 49ers

The good injury news came again for the 49ers in their Thursday practice report.

Only one player, running back JaMycal Hasty was a non-participant. Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst returned to practice for the first time since Week 7 when he initially suffered the calf injury that’s held him out of the last five games.

Here’s the full participation report for Thursday:

Did not participate

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

Hasty hasn’t practiced at any point the last three weeks, and his absence the first two days of this week indicates he’s trending toward not playing again.

Limited participation

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger)

OL Laken Tomlinson (ankle)

Hurst is the only real surprise here. Mitchell is still working back from surgery on his finger and Tomlinson suffered an ankle injury last week that head coach Kyle Shanahan said would limit him in practice. Participation from this group is a good sign, but their statuses for Sunday are still up in the air.

Full participation

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

CB Josh Norman (rib)

T Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Norman’s been limited by a rib injury the last couple weeks. Full practice for him is good, although his status for Sunday was never really in question.

Not listed

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DE Dee Ford (back)

Greenlaw is still on injured reserve, but had his practice window opened last week. Shanahan is optimistic Greenlaw could return to action against Minnesota for the first time since Week 1. Ford had his practice window opened Thursday. He’s been on IR since Week 8 with a back injury. They’re not required to show up on the participation report until they’re activated to the 53-man roster.

