49ers Week 12 injury report: Deebo Samuel questionable vs. Saints

The 49ers on Friday announced their Week 12 injury report at the conclusion of their week of practice.

A small change from the norm the last few weeks was defensive tackle Arik Armstead’s presence on the practice field. He hasn’t played since Week 4 because of foot and ankle injuries, and there was some expectation he’d return shortly after the bye week.

While it’s unlikely he’ll play Sunday against the Saints, his attendance at practice is a tangible step toward his return for San Francisco. The club did not rule him out in their Week 12 injury report.

Here’s the full report:

Doubtful

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

It’s a great sign for San Francisco that Armstead hasn’t been ruled out, but the likelihood he plays against New Orleans is very slim. Chances are the club is aiming for a Week 13 return for their star defensive tackle.

Questionable

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

A hamstring injury limited Samuel in practice all week. The team may not want to risk pushing it given his importance to their offense. They can survive a week or two without him. They probably can’t generate a deep playoff run if he’s sidelined long-term.

Not listed

DE Samson Ebukam (quad, Achilles)

Ebukam missed last week with quad and Achilles issues that limited him all week in practice. He’s good to go for Sunday though and is not on the injury report.

