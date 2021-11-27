49ers Week 12 injury report: Elijah Mitchell questionable vs. Vikings

The 49ers got through their Week 12 practices without any new injuries cropping up, and their official injury report for Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings only had three players listed.

Two potential moves are lingering for San Francisco with linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive end Dee Ford both opening their practice windows. Greenlaw has practiced the last two weeks, and Ford just got back to practice for this week. Neither player is listed on the injury report since they haven’t been activated yet.

Both could be activated Saturday though with a chance to play Sunday.

Here’s the Week 12 injury report:

Out

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

Hasty hasn’t practiced in three weeks. It’s not a surprise he’s out after three consecutive days of no practice once again.

Doubtful

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

He may not return this week, but Hurst’s presence in the middle of the 49ers’ defensive line the rest of the way will be helpful for a group that’s struggled to stop the run.

Questionable

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger)

Mitchell was limited all week in practice, but it sounds like he’ll play Sunday if he feels okay.

“If he’s not 100% confident in how he feels, then we won’t put him out there. So it’s mainly just getting to that point and I think he’s getting closer to being that,” head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday said in a press conference.

Unofficially questionable

DE Dee Ford (back)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

Ford wasn’t listed on the injury report because he hasn’t been activated off injured reserve. Shanahan said the club wouldn’t make a decision on Ford’s return until Saturday, and that the veteran defensive end was limited in Friday’s practice. Greenlaw wasn’t activated after practicing last week, but there’s a chance he could be up this week.

Not listed

LG Laken Tomlinson (ankle)

Tomlinson was limited the first two days of the week, but he practiced in full on Friday and is not on the injury report. He’s missed one game since joining the 49ers before the 2017 season.

