49ers Week 11 practice report: No changes with game vs. Jaguars looming

The 49ers’ practice participation report Thursday didn’t bring any changes as their game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville looms.

Generally Thursday will show at least a little improvement, but outside of a player returning from rest, there was no change for the 49ers between Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s the report from their second day of practice:

Did not participate

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger)

Hasty and Hurst will likely be ruled out considering the prolonged absence for both. Hasty hasn’t practiced since getting hurt in Week 9. Mitchell is the name to watch here though. A limited participation would’ve been a good sign, but he is only a couple days removed from finger surgery so it’s not alarming that he’s still out. He could certainly still be in line to play despite two absences to start the week.

Limited participation

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OL Jaylon Moore (knee)

CB Josh Norman (rib)

WR Deebo Samuel (shin)

Good signs all around here, but Friday will provide some more clarity on their availability for Sunday.

Full participation

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

T Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Expect to see lots of veteran rest days here down the stretch as the 49ers try to stay as healthy as possible.

