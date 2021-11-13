49ers Week 10 injury report: TE George Kittle, RB Elijah Mitchell in vs. Rams

The 49ers’ injury report for Week 10 came with some good news as George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell were both unlisted.

There were no surprises on the report and San Francisco should go into Monday night against the Rams with their health relatively intact. Missing some of the players who are now available could’ve been a real problem for the upset-minded 49ers.

Here’s the Week 10 injury report:

Out

DT Maurice Hurst

S Tavon Wilson

WR Mohamed Sanu

RB JaMycal Hasty

CB Dre Kirkpatrick

There aren’t any surprises here with none of the five participating in practice all week. Hasty and Kirkpatrick’s absences could open the door for rookie running back Trey Sermon, and cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir.

Questionable

CB Josh Norman

FS Jimmie Ward

DE Arden Key

Getting Ward back for the Rams game would be big for San Francisco. His ability to play in man coverage would be a nice chess piece for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to have against a high-powered Rams offense. If Norman can’t go, the onus on the corner across from Emmanuel Moseley would fall on veteran cornerback Dontae Johnson or the two rookies Thomas and Lenoir.

Not listed

TE George Kittle (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (ribs)

DL Arik Armstead (neck)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (neck)

Having all four of this group available is a big deal for the 49ers. They were all in and out of practice all week and could’ve presented real problems for San Francisco if they were out.

