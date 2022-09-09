49ers Week 1 practice report unchanged, George Kittle still out

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday said tight end George Kittle is day-to-day with a groin injury. That left at least some hope he could participate in at least some portion of Thursday’s session. He didn’t return to the field Thursday and the 49ers’ practice participation report remain unchanged.

Here’s Thursday’s report:

Did not participate

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

TE George Kittle (groin)

Missing the first two days of practice doesn’t typically bode well for a player. Brunskill was already expected to miss the first week, but head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Kittle wasn’t necessarily ruled out for the season opener. If he’s not back at all Friday it’s hard to imagine him being ready for Sunday.

Limited participation

LB Dre Greenlaw (elbow)

No setbacks for Greenlaw is good news. He’s recovering from elbow surgery in the offseason.

Full participation

DL Arik Armstead (knee)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder)

OT Mike McGlinchey (knee)

All good news here. McGlinchey is the player to keep a close eye on, and the fact he was a full participant both days of practice is a big-time plus for the 49ers.

