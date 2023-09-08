49ers Week 1 injury report: TE George Kittle, CB Charvarius Ward questionable

The 49ers on Friday wound up having plenty of good news on their injury report just one day after it looked like things might be heading the wrong direction.

They have just two players listed on the status report for Sunday’s game and a slew of players who were limited or non-participants at various points of the are all set to go for the season opener in Pittsburgh.

Tight end George Kittle (groin) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (heel) are both questionable for Week 1.

Kittle has been battling his hip injury since late in the preseason and had a full week of limited participation.

Ward’s week was less straightforward. He practiced in full Wednesday, missed Thursday, then was limited Friday. It’s good news that he didn’t miss Friday as well, but a sudden heel injury cropping up during a Week 1 practice is not great for San Francisco’s top cornerback.

No other players were listed on the injury report which means the 49ers should be in mostly good shape health-wise for Sunday’s 10:00am PT kickoff in Pittsburgh.

Here’s the Friday participation report:

Limited participation

TE George Kittle (groin)

CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

Ideally Kittle and Ward would play in the season opener, but the 49ers may not want to risk a long-term issue for either player out of the gate.

Full participation

DE Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

LB Oren Burks (knee), C Jon Feliciano (illness)

S Tashaun Gipson (back)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee, not injury related – personal matter)

RB Jordan Mason (foot)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

K Jake Moody (right quadricep)

S George Odum (shoulder)

QB Brock Purdy (right elbow)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

There are a ton of great signs here. Bosa had a full session after being limited Thursday in his first practice of the year. It looked like the 49ers’ safety depth would be tested immediately with Gipson and Hufanga both limited or out the first two days, but the starting safeties should be in action Sunday. Moody was a question mark because of a quad strain, but he’s in line to make his regular season debut in Pittsburgh. And perhaps the most surprising name to be added as a full participant is McCloud, who broke his wrist and needed surgery just one month ago. He looked like he might be out until Week 4 or so. Now he’s back for the season opener.

Steelers injury report

The Steelers injury report is short. DL Larry Ogunjobi (foot) is listed as questionable. He was limited all week.

