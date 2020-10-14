49ers to wear all-white throwbacks vs. Rams on 'Sunday Night Football'

49ers to wear all-white throwbacks in Week 6 vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If, as the (grammatically incorrect) saying goes, it's important to "look good, play good," then perhaps all the 49ers need is a wardrobe change to bust out of their current slump.

They're going to try this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, as 49ers kicker Robbie Gould revealed Tuesday on Twitter that the 49ers are going to wear their popular all-white throwbacks on Sunday.

Can’t wait to rock these throwback uniforms this week! What’s your favorite uniform combo the @49ers have ever worn during a game? pic.twitter.com/Xip97jUJ28 — Robbie Gould (@RobbieGould09) October 13, 2020

The uniforms, with a white top and white pants, were, themselves throwbacks first worn during the 49ers' 1994 season as a tribute to the team's 1955 setup. The 49ers, ostensibly trying to channel the good vibes of the last season they won the Super Bowl, won both games in the uniforms last year. They beat the Carolina Panthers, 51-13, in Week 8 and the Seattle Seahawks, 26-21, in Week 17 to clinch the NFC West. The 49ers unsuccessfully lobbied to wear the uniforms in Super Bowl LIV, which they (coincidentally) lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Whether the 49ers channel last season or 1994, either would be an upgrade over how they've started in 2020. Coming off back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, the 49ers now begin a grueling stretch of the schedule against some of the NFL's best teams and quarterbacks.

The 49ers remain short-handed along the defensive line and in the secondary, so it'll be paramount for the offense, after another week of practice, to fire on all cylinders against the high-octane Rams. We'll have to wait and see if the on-field product looks any better Sunday, but the 49ers, at the very least, will be dressed to impress.