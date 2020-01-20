49ers will wear white jerseys, gold pants vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 54

The 49ers will wear their traditional road jerseys in Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers are scheduled to take the field with their white jerseys and gold pants when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami, NBC Sports Bay Area has confirmed.

The Chiefs are anointed the home team -- it rotates between conferences -- and will wear their dark jerseys.

The 49ers wore their popular all-white alternate uniforms for the Week 17 game at the Seattle Seahawks, and there was a brief thought the team could go back to that combination for the Super Bowl.

It was not immediately known if the 49ers petitioned the NFL to wear their all-whites.

The 49ers will be making their seventh appearance in a Super Bowl, and they won the two previous times they wore white tops and gold pants.

The 49ers' first Super Bowl came with that combination, as the 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21, in Super Bowl XVI in Pontiac, Michigan.

The 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos, 55-10, in Super Bowl XXIV in New Orleans while wearing the white/gold combination.

The 49ers have twice played Super Bowls in Miami. The 49ers beat the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII with Joe Montana's late touchdown pass to John Taylor while wearing red tops and gold pants.

And while routing the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, in Super Bowl XXIX, the 49ers wore their home throwbacks that consisted of red jerseys and white pants.

