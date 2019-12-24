49ers to wear all-white 1994 throwback jerseys in Seattle vs. Seahawks

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers haven't had much success in Seattle since 2011.

The team will change things up Sunday night.

The 49ers announced they will wear their all-white throwback uniforms in the game against the Seattle Seahawks that will determine the NFC West champion.

Confirmed. Bringing the all-white drip to Seattle on Sunday. #94Niners ❄️ pic.twitter.com/o6VHAGfyxo — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 24, 2019

San Francisco has lost eight consecutive games in Seattle. Most of the games have not been close, either. The 49ers' losses have been by an average of 17 points.

The 49ers wore their all-white throwback jerseys in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers dominated the Panthers 51-13.

The 49ers wore those throwback jerseys for their last Super Bowl championship season, in 1994. The jerseys were based on the team's 1955 uniforms.

