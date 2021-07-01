49ers to wear popular 1994 red throwbacks in four 2021 games

Straight fire: 49ers to wear '94 throwbacks in six 2021 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will mark their 75th anniversary as a professional franchise with a throwback to their look during much of the NFL’s 75th season.

The 49ers will wear their 1994 throwback uniforms for six games during the 2021 season, the organization announced Wednesday evening during its annual State of the Franchise event.

In 1994, the 49ers won games early in the season while wearing throwback uniforms based on their 1955 uniforms.

After a humiliating 40-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Candlestick Park in their regular uniforms, then-coach George Seifert, admittedly prone to superstitions, was determined to stick with the throwbacks.

The 49ers petitioned the NFL and were granted permission to wear the uniforms for the remainder of the season. The 49ers went 15-1 while wearing the throwbacks that season, culminating with the team’s 49-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

A young Kyle Shanahan, son of then-49ers offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, owned a Deion Sanders jersey from his only season with the organization. Kyle Shanahan wore it daily to school.

The current 49ers coach said he would still have that red No. 21 jersey in his possession today if it had not been stolen a couple years later.

“I’m still a little sensitive about it,” Shanahan said in 2018, when the 49ers brought back their all-white throwbacks. “But I had too many people over my senior year of high school and someone jacked it from my house.

"I’m still looking for that guy. So if you see someone wearing an authentic Deion jersey, 75-year anniversary, please let me know.”

The 49ers this season will wear their red throwback jerseys for four home games, and they will go with their all-whites for two road games.

The red throwbacks feature drop-shadow numbers, three-stripe sleeves, black and red pants stripes, and an oval helmet decal on the side and a “saloon font” helmet front bumper.

Also, the 49ers’ jerseys will include a diamond-shaped 75th-anniversary patch, which is based on the NFL’s 75th-anniversary patch worn by every team during the 1994 season.

The red throwbacks will debut for the 49ers’ home opener against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The 49ers will also wear the red uniforms for home games in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, Oct. 24; Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 15 on Monday Night Football; and Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The 49ers will wear their throwback all-white uniforms for prime time road games Week 13 at Seattle (Sunday, Dec. 5) and Week 16 at Tennessee (Thursday, Dec. 23).

