When 49ers will wear 1994 throwback jerseys this season

The 49ers will turn back the clock in 2021.

After announcing earlier this offseason that they will incorporate both the red and white variations of the 1994 throwback jersey into their rotation this season, the 49ers on Thursday released the six games in which they'll rock the uniforms from one of the most iconic seasons in franchise history.

The 49ers will wear the popular white 1994 throwbacks for these two road games:

-Dec. 5 vs. Seattle Seahawks

-Dec. 23 vs. Tenessee Titans

New to the rotation is the all-red 1994 throwback jersey. They will wear those for these four home games:

-Sept. 26 vs. Green Bay Packers

-Oct. 24 vs. Indianapolis Colts

-Nov. 15 vs. Los Angeles Rams

-Dec. 19 vs. Atlanta Falcons

If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good. Or at least the 49ers are hoping that's the case given they're scheduled to wear some variation of the '94 throwback jersey in some of the biggest games of their season.

This is not by accident. In the final game of the 2019 season, the 49ers, wearing the all-white '94 jerseys, stunned the Seahawks on the road in Seattle to claim the NFC West crown with Dre Greenlaw's iconic goal-line stop.

There might be something special about these jerseys.

