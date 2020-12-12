49ers-Washington odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 14 game

49ers-WFT predictions: Can SF keep playoff hopes alive? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers (5-7) will look to remain in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot on Sunday when they welcome the Washington Football Team (5-7) into the 49ers' temporary home in Glendale, Arizona.

Home teams in the NFL typically get a 3-point boost, so these teams likely would be a coin flip on a completely neutral site, although playing over 700 miles away from Levi's Stadium and living out of a hotel might make it feel like a neutral site contest for the 49ers.

Line: 49ers -3

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: 49ers 24, WFT 20

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: WFT 24, 49ers 23

John Keim, ESPN: WFT 20, 49ers 17

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: WFT 28, 49ers 14

Mike Florio, PFT: 49ers 27, WFT 21

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 49ers 24, WFT 20