49ers-Washington odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 7 game

The 49ers view themselves as underdogs, but few would call them that in Week 7.

San Francisco (5-0) is a massive favorite Sunday against Washington (1-5), and for good reason. The 49ers boast one of the NFL's most dominant defenses this season while Washington is ... well, Washington.

With a win at FedEx Field, the 49ers will have started their season 6-0 for just the fourth time in franchise history, and the first this century. San Francisco made it to the NFC Championship Game following its last 6-0 start in 1990, going 8-2 down the stretch.

Caesars: SF -10 (-110)

Consensus: SF -10 (-109)

Westgate: SF -9.5 (-110)

Wynn: SF -10 (-110)







Here's how NFL writers around the country see the 49ers-Washington matchup shaking out:

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 38, Washington 6

John Keim: 49ers 30, Washington 10

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 49ers 44, Washington 22

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 49ers 34, Washington 10

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 16, Washington 3

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 34, Washington 13











