49ers' Ward thankful for eye-opening offseason trip to Africa originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The summer break for a 49ers player still might be a few days away, but cornerback Charvarius Ward already did some meaningful traveling before OTAs got started.

The All-Pro cornerback traveled to Zimbabwe and South Africa and visited the cities of Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“I went to Africa and I feel like it’s one of the best [places],” Ward said. “Just to see all our people over there. I saw a lot of Black people over there and it just felt good to be around them, to see how they live.”

It was a cultural exploration for Ward as well as an emotional one. The shutdown corner has a new perspective on his life and lifestyle since returning from experiencing a much simpler way of life.

“They don’t have a lot like we do in America,” Ward said. “They don’t stress about the things we stress about, like the fancy cars and clothes and everything. They are just happy to get by every day.

“A lot of them are super poor, in poverty, but their spirit was way up here. That’s what I love about Africa. Definitely see myself going back over there to help out once I retire, and towards the latter end of my career. I want to help my people out for sure.”

Ward had his own challenges in 2023, working through a lingering core muscle injury as well as a slower start to the season. In Week 7, the defensive back seemed to experience a turning point when his daughter, Amani Joy started to respond to and laugh with him when he was at home.

Those lessons along with what he learned in Africa, will keep the cornerback from slowing down.

“Personally it taught me to be more grateful and thankful for everything I have,” Ward said. “NFL players are rich as hell and [have] one of the best jobs in the world, but I still kind of stress about small things that I shouldn’t stress about.”

Keeping things simpler off and on the field has helped Ward thrive, earning his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in a single season. And yet the work will not stop for the Middle Tennessee State product who has his sights set on an even better campaign in the final season of his three-year contract with the 49ers.

"Everybody had good personality that was funny that wasn’t complaining about nothing," Ward said. "I kind of come from poverty too. I know I went All-Pro last year and Pro Bowl but I don’t want to become comfortable. It’s going to teach me how to grind harder and match what I did last year and come in much better."

Africa is an experience that Ward never will forget. Not only does he plan to visit again, but he is keeping in contact with a few new friends he made while visiting the three South African locations.

"All three of them was a vibe," Ward said. "I made some friends out there. I’m going to fly one guy here that I met in Africa for him to meet his daughter. She goes to school in Denver for culinary school. He can’t really afford to come out here so I’m going to help him come out here. I feel good when I do stuff like that."

