49ers' Ward explains why Wilks' in-game location is overblown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — There is lot of chatter in the wake of three straight losses regarding 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks not being on the field during games, but San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward made it clear it isn't an issue.

Before Wilks arrived in Santa Clara, the 49ers' previous two defensive coordinators, Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans, had legendary sideline behavior that was often documented on TV broadcasts.

Ward, who joined the 49ers in 2022, enjoyed Ryans’ energy but explained that is not what motivates or influences the defense.

“[Ryans] had good energy,” Ward told NBC Sports Bay Area. “You’d always see him on the sidelines celebrating when we get a third down stop, or a big hit, but we as players give Meco that energy by the plays that we make.

“If we aren’t making plays, he’s not going to be like that, not going to be hyped. I think that comes from our play, what we are doing on the field.”

Ward also believes that both Wilks and the 49ers' defense still are adjusting to each other and that only will improve with time. There was less transition when Ryans took over the role as he was an internal coaching staff promotion.

“Probably taking [Wilks] some time to learn how things are done,” Ward said. “This is not his scheme. He came in as an outsider and had to integrate himself into this scheme, and see when it is the time to call this, or that.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan addressed Wilks' in-game location on Monday, but noted it's not something they plan to alter at the moment.

“That’s something we’ll discuss this week, just the two of us,” Shanahan said. “If he feels it’ll help him, that’s something we’ll try. But we haven’t done that, yet.”

In an effort to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, the 49ers added edge rusher Chase Young in a trade with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday. Ward knows it's not just the defensive front that needs to play better in order to put an end to their three-game streak. The secondary has work to do as well.

Ward believes there is confidence in the locker room that the 49ers have the players they need in the building to get back on track, but need to focus on the details. He said it’s not about what plays are being called, but about execution.

“I think the defense is going to be fine,” Ward said. “It’s small stuff. We have to focus on being our best selves, individually and collectively. Coaches coach and players play. We have to go out there and execute whatever play he calls.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast