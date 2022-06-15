49ers want Super Bowl LX or LXI at Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in February 2016 and the 49ers would like to see their home be the site of another championship game in the coming years.

During a State of the Franchise event, team president Al Guido said that the team has its eyes on two possible games to bring to the stadium, which is located in Santa Clara.

“We are talking to the NFL and all of our partners around the ability to bring Super Bowl 60 and/or 61 back to the Bay Area and Levi’s Stadium,” Guido said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Super Bowl LVII will be played in Arizona next February with the next two games scheduled for Las Vegas and New Orleans. Super Bowl LX would take place in 2026, which would be the 10-year anniversary of the first Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium.

