Do the 49ers want Brandon Aiyuk long term? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writers Charles McDonald and Frank Schwab dive into the latest drama between the 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk with the star receiver claiming the 49ers don’t want him back. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on , or wherever you listen.
Video Transcript
It was actually Brandon Auk's tiktok account on a call with Jayden Daniels where Brandon said that the 49ers didn't want him anymore to, to Jaden Daniels.
Um That's pretty interesting.
Um To me that goes even like a little bit further than like a negotiation tactic.
To me, it sounds like he like actually has his feelings hurt over these contract negotiations, which is like, probably understandable.
He's been uh one of their best players over the past few years.
He's developed into like, I think a real deal.
Uh number one wide receiver and uh the 49er, like they're kind of a spot where you got so many good players, you're gonna have to make some tough decisions once uh it's time for everybody to get paid.
And now Brandon Auk with a month left until training camp doesn't have a long term deal with the 49er locked up and it kind of doesn't really seem like there's any clarity on his future.
Yeah.
II I highly doubt that like John Lynch or Kyle Shanahan called up Brandon Auk and said, we don't really want you anymore like that.
Just, it just doesn't make any sense.
I think Brandon is just like you said, his feelings are probably hurt that he hasn't got the long term extension.
But what, he's probably a $30 million a year receiver in that range.
Anyway, he's played to that level.
Like if J J's worth 35 then Brandon's gotta be, he's probably looking at Devante Smith and I'm better than Devante Smith.
So let's cut the difference and make it 30 whereas the 49ers can't afford that right now and they drafted Ricky.
So, so I think that the 49ers are probably looking at this as, hey, somebody wants a B US over with an offer.
Cool.
But like the Bengals, the 49er should feel like we could win a Super Bowl this year.
We have the best team in football.
They should feel that way anyway, whether it's true or not, we'll find out.
But if I was a 49er, I'd say, look Brandon, what you gonna do, sit at home, you go take your season, you kinda gotta play with us and if you get paid next off season, we'll wish you well.
But let's try to win a Super bowl first.
You'll figure out your future after that.
But I don't know, I, I don't, I, I just feel like this has to end with Brandon and I playing for the San Francisco 49er this season.
Probably not getting resigned.
And then we'll see how he produces being kind of an unhappy camper.