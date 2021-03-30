49ers walking rare line between competing and rebuilding with pending QB situation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s not difficult to suss out the 49ers’ short and long-term plans under center. They’re trying to have their cake and eat it, too – threading a needle where they hold onto their short-term Super Bowl hopes by keeping Jimmy Garoppolo, and establishing a long-term answer at the game’s most important position by shelling out three first-round picks and a third-round selection to move up to No. 3 in this year’s draft.

The move isn’t unprecedented, but it’s one that may not satiate the appetite of fans looking for a dramatic overhaul at the position that’s been in flux for the 49ers for the better part of the last two decades. It may also buck conventional team-building wisdom that says paying a lame-duck quarterback $25 million while leaving the player the team traded three first-round picks to get on the bench is poor roster management.

That appears to be what the 49ers are primed to do though with Garoppolo still installed as the starter for 2021, and the team aiming to use the No. 3 pick on a player who best helps down the line.

“You look at our team and everything, and you want to have an idea of what this guy can do right away, how he fits in your team right away and what that means for the future, but I don’t think you want to make a decision to move up to three and do what we did just based off of what’s the best for one year,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday in a press conference. “So, you want to take that into account, especially when there’s a number of candidates there. It’s not like there is just one guy. So, when there’s three to five guys who could be there, you’re going to take all that into account, but we’ve got to make sure we get the right guy for the future, not just this year.”

There’s a very good chance Shanahan and the 49ers have evaluated this year’s quarterback class and fallen in love with a player they don’t deem ready to start right away. Shanahan in his press conference mentioned specifically how evaluating players like North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and BYU’s Zach Wilson is difficult because of their truncated 2020 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The combination of limited college experience, what looks to be another virtual offseason for NFL teams, and a complex offense like Shanahan’s is a recipe for disaster for a rookie signal caller. San Francisco doesn’t have the margin for error a first-year quarterback has on a team without playoff hopes. The 49ers are trying to win a Super Bowl in 2021, and they have a roster to do it. Resting those hopes on the arm of an ill-prepared rookie would be more reckless than letting the No. 3 pick sit for a year (or however long it takes the team to deem the rookie ready for action).

Super Bowl contention this season is where Garoppolo’s importance to the club surfaces. While his health has been an issue, his performance hasn’t been so poor as to warrant an immediate ouster. His shortcomings as a passer do hold the 49ers’ offense back from reaching its pinnacle. He’s good enough to get the team to the Super Bowl though. That’s what San Francisco is banking on this year.

Riding Garoppolo for another year gives the 49ers the ability to keep their Super Bowl window open and develop the quarterback they’ve invested in at the proper pace. Throwing that quarterback to the wolves because of the draft capital it took to get him isn’t worth potentially hindering his long-term prospects.

It may be a little unorthodox, but that’s what this situation warrants. Super Bowl-caliber teams don’t often pick in a place that affords them the opportunity to trade up to No. 3 in the draft. The 49ers landed a number of key free agents that opened the door for a move they needed to make in order to secure a long-term answer at quarterback.

Garoppolo has the team’s support for now because they believe he gives them the best chance to win the Super Bowl this year. That’s not a far-fetched idea given the caliber of their roster. The No. 3 pick will become a factor in 2022 and beyond, when he’s had a chance to develop and becomes the team’s best option to win a championship.

There’s no guarantee any of this is going to work, of course. But a life in the NFL without a little risk-taking is a short one. The 49ers have a chance to walk a line very few teams get to walk by preparing long-term at quarterback while competing for a championship right away, and they’re taking full advantage.

Recommended Stories

  • Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

    The focus on quarterbacks in this year’s draft could allow a strong player to be available for the Panthers at No. 8.

  • Sportscaster Dick Stockton retiring after 55-year career

    After being on the mic for 1,545 TV games, Stockton is retiring.

  • No. 2 Baylor survives No. 6 Michigan's upset bid in overtime to advance to Elite Eight

    It sets up the No. 1 UConn vs. No. 2 Baylor regional final.

  • Phil Jackson unloads on Carmelo Anthony while talking Knicks tenure, compares own treatment to Donald Trump

    Phil Jackson seems to think a lot of people have been unfair to Phil Jackson.

  • Martin Truex Jr. dominates for Truck Series victory on the Bristol dirt

    In defiance of conventional wisdom, it wasn‘t an experienced dirt racer who won Monday‘s twice-rain-delayed Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Nor was it a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular who took the checkered flag. When the dust settled, Martin Truex Jr. was the unlikely occupant of Victory Lane—and a dominant […]

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • Outspoken Sean O'Malley won't allow first loss to shake his confidence

    O’Malley has said repeatedly that, in his mind, he’s still undefeated.

  • Rockets hit new low, blow 16-point lead in fourth quarter in loss to T-Wolves

    Houston didn't score a point in the final seven minutes of the game.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set, two undercard fighters miss the mark

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)*Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows. UFC 260 weigh-in video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou UFC 260 weigh-in video: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kyle Lowry remains a Raptor as Toronto needs him more than ever

    Lowry remains a Toronto Raptor, mostly because no one needed him more than the Raptors. Or at least no one thought they did.

  • Evan Fournier called ex-Celtic Vincent Poirier after trade to Boston

    New Celtics forward Evan Fournier opened up about being traded to Boston and detailed a phone call with an ex-Celtic about the city.

  • Jon Jones asks for UFC release: ‘Please just cut me already’

    One day after saying there was "still time for the UFC to do the right thing," Jon Jones doesn't seem to be quite as optimistic.

  • Stipe Miocic releases statement following loss to Francis Ngannou: ‘I deviated from game plan’

    Stipe Miocic reflects UFC 260 title loss to Francis Ngannou.

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics among teams interested in Bradley Beal

    Bradley Beal may be one of the hottest trade targets of the 2021 NBA offseason, and the Boston Celtics may be in on him if the Washington Wizards do make him available.

  • Nets’ Blake Griffin: “All I’ve heard is how bad I am. You sign with this team and everybody’s like, ‘That’s not fair!’”

    The Nets have elicited hysteria by loading their roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • No. 1 UConn advances to 13th consecutive Final Four in 69-67 battle against No. 2 Baylor

    UConn rattled off a 19-0 run to come back from their largest deficit of the tournament.

  • 'It needs to be penalised': Scourge of slow play clouds golf again

    As thousands of golfers returned to courses across England on Monday, a familiar row erupted amid the fallout to Sunday’s painfully slow WGC Dell Match Play conclusion. In the third consecutive all-American final, Billy Horschel recovered from an early deficit to beat Scottie Scheffler 2&1 at Austin Country Club and secure first prize of £1.3 million. Horschel had earlier beaten France's Victor Perez 3&2 in the semi-finals before Scheffler beat Matt Kuchar by one hole in a match which took four hours and eight minutes to complete in windy conditions. Colin Montgomerie led a chorus of criticism for what he deemed a “ridiculous” pace of play. “No one in front of them. Green reading books, lining up the lines on the ball. Really annoying me. And Matchplay is the fastest form of golf. Something has to be done,” he wrote on social media. In response to an image of both players and their caddies consulting their yardage books, Montgomerie added: “All four have their yardage books out. They’ve played the hole with practice nine times this week. Stood there for two minutes doing nothing! Slow play needs to be penalised.” Former Women’s Open champion Catriona Matthew also called the slow play “pathetic”. Closer to home, golfers throughout England celebrated the return of golf after three months of lockdown. Morley Hayes Golf course in Derbyshire opened at one minute past midnight, with players using neon golf balls for a seven-hole charity tournament to allow the action to resume immediately under the cover of darkness. Andrew Allsop, Morley Hayes Golf managing director, said: “It filled instantly, there was so much interest because I don’t think there are any places in England that do night golf and we obviously want to try and get in the records that we’re the first ones to reopen on March 29. “I think the buzz has been made even buzzier because it’s such great weather forecast this week. All the fair-weather golfers, everyone’s out and the tees booked from Monday morning first light, 6.30am, right through. It’s like that all week.” However, joy was not uniform across the country’s courses with Llanymynech Golf Club choosing not to open after it was unable to welcome more than 250 members due to a bizarre discrepancy between coronavirus regulations in England and Wales. The club, located five miles south of Oswestry, has 15 holes located in Wales and three in England. Welsh members of the club have been given permission to cross into England, but the rules have not been relaxed the other way, meaning English members are unable to travel into Wales. That left golfers who live just a matter of metres from the course’s entrance unable to resume playing on Monday despite the support of their local MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"