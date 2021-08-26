49ers waive WR Austin Watkins with injury settlement

The 49ers on Wednesday waived wide receiver Austin Watkins with an injury settlement. The transaction moves Watkins off the 49ers’ Injured Reserve list and makes the undrafted rookie an unrestricted free agent.

Watkins signed with the 49ers after the 2021 draft out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham. His quest to snag a roster spot ended early in the preseason opener when he sustained a broken foot. Watkins, admirably, played through the injury and notched 23 offensive snaps and two special teams snaps. He wasn’t targeted in the passing game.

It was revealed in the days following the game that his foot was broken. He was waived with an injury designation, cleared waivers, and reverted to the 49ers’ IR. He could’ve spent the season rehabbing in Santa Clara, but his season would’ve been over. Now that he’s an unrestricted free agent he’ll be able to sign with another club with a chance to play in 2021 once his foot heals.