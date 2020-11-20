49ers waive Takk McKinley for failed physical, add three to COVID list

49ers waive Takk after failed physical, add three to COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers made several roster moves on Friday, including waiving pass-rusher Takkarist McKinley, who failed a physical with the organization. McKinley was claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals this week, which also had waived the defensive lineman after failing a physical there.

McKinley has 17.5 career sacks since being drafted in the first round of the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Falcons, and was hoping to help a decimated 49ers defensive line, which has placed four players on injured reserve this season. McKinley's agent told NBC Sports Bay Area he was confident his client would pass the physical.

“Honestly we were surprised he failed in Cincinnati,” Tollner said of McKinley on Thursday. “He had the medical exam with the 49ers today, and then has to go through the COVID protocols. The earliest he can be at the facility is next week.”

The 49ers also added three players to the reserve/COVID-19 list, as tackle Trent Wiliams, rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk and tight end Daniel Helm all were added to the list. They join center Hroniss Grasu and linebacker Joe Walker, who were added to the list on Thursday. First-round pick Javon Kinlaw also joined the list this week, being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, along with Arik Armstead, who tested positive for the virus, NBC Sports Bay Area confirmed on Monday.

Aiyuk and Williams join the list again just a few weeks after missing the Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With McKinley's health keeping him off the roster, the 49ers will have to look elsewhere for help on the defensive line.

