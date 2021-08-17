49ers waive QB Josh Rosen, former top NFL draft pick, claim Davontae Harris

49ers waive QB Rosen after camp struggles, claim CB Harris originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Josh Rosen's time with the 49ers has come to an end.

The 49ers on Tuesday announced they have waived the 24-year-old quarterback. He did not get any snaps the past two 49ers practices.

Cornerback Davontae Harris was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move.

The 49ers signed Rosen to a one-year contract in December 2020, and then again this past February. Rosen was competing with Nate Sudfeld to be the 49ers' third-string quarterback. He did not win the job.

Rosen completed 10 of his 15 pass attempts in the 49ers' preseason opener. He threw for 93 yards, was intercepted once and did not toss a touchdown.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. His NFL career so far has not been what experts expected going into the draft. The Cardinals traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins after just one season, and he lasted just six games in Miami.

Rosen didn't play a single snap in the regular season last year. Over 20 games (16 starts), Rosen has a 3-13 record. He has completed just 54.8 percent of his passes for 12 touchdowns and has been intercepted 19 times.

