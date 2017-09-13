49ers waive OL John Theus to make room for Elijah Lee

The 49ers made room for the addition of linebacker Elijah Lee from the Vikings practice squad by waiving offensive lineman John Theus. San Francisco announced a two-year deal for Lee a few hours after the Vikings announced the move.

The Vikings made Lee a seventh-round pick out of Kansas State. He appeared in 39 games, with 26, starts in three college seasons. The Vikings waived him Sept. 2, and he signed to their practice squad after clearing waivers.

Theus was the second of three fifth-round choices San Francisco in 2016. He appeared in four games, with one start, as a rookie last season and was inactive for last week’s game against Carolina.