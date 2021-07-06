49ers waive LB Nathan Gerry

The San Francisco 49ers waived linebacker Nathan Gerry on Tuesday, parting with one of the more experienced backups along their front seven.

The 49ers signed Gerry earlier this offseason as a free agent, but have decided to head in a different direction prior to the start of the preseason. Granted, Gerry could easily be re-signed if the team’s linebacking depth is tested.

Gerry was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent the first five seasons of his career. Gerry primarily contributed on special teams for the majority of his career in Philly, but served as a starting weak side linebacker from 2019-20, starting 19 games. An ankle injury kept him from the field for all of the 2021 season.

Over his career, Gerry has appeared in 46 games (22 starts) and recorded 163 tackles, 10 passes defended, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and three interceptions.