49ers waive kicker Joey Slye with Robbie Gould set to return from IR

The 49ers on Tuesday waived kicker Joey Slye in a series of roster moves, paving the way for Robbie Gould to return from injured reserve.

Slye played in three games for the 49ers and made seven of eight field-goal tries, but only two of his four extra-point attempts.

Gould sustained a groin injury in pregame warmups prior to the 49ers' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks and subsequently was placed on IR. Gould has been the 49ers' kicker since 2017 and had made three of four field goals this season. He's a perfect 11-for-11 on extra-point attempts.

The 49ers also made official their trade with the Texans for defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, whom they acquired for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

In other roster moves, the 49ers cut linebacker Tyrell Adams and also cut linebacker Nathan Gerry, running back Jacques Patrick and defensive lineman Eddie Yarbrough from the practice squad, and put safety Kai Nacua on the practice squad injured reserve list

The 49ers (3-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

