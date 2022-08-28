49ers waive Ka’dar Hollman

The 49ers have started making their final round of cuts.

The team announced that they waived cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday. Hollman, who had nine tackles in the preseason, will have plenty of company over the next couple of days as the 49ers join the league’s other 31 teams in paring their rosters from 80 to 53 players.

Hollman was a 2019 sixth-round pick by the Packers and he played in 18 games for Green Bay over his first two seasons. He made one start and made 10 tackles while seeing most of his playing time on special teams.

He was traded to the Texans for a seventh-round pick last August and spent a week in Houston before getting cut. He spent time with the Saints and Giants after getting cut, but never appeared in any regular season games.

