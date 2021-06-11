49ers waive Justin Skule after signing Senio Kelemete

Offensive lineman Justin Skule suffered a season-ending injury in practice this week and the 49ers moved him off of the active roster on Friday.

Skule was waived with an injury designation by the 49ers. The team also officially announced the signing of veteran offensive lineman Senio Kelemete.

He will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Skule tore his ACL in the same Monday practice that saw safety Tarvarius Moore go down with a torn Achilles. The 49ers called an early end to their offseason workouts the next day. He has appeared in 31 games over the last two seasons and made 12 starts.

Kelemete has experience at guard and tackle and will try to use it to win himself a spot on the 53-man roster with the Niners.

