49ers waive/injured Richie James, re-sign River Cracraft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

49ers receiver Richie James will undergo surgery on a knee injury, which will keep him out six weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday. On Saturday, the 49ers waive/injured James.

He will revert to their injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

James has appeared in 40 games with 10 starts, totaling 38 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 51 punt returns for 373 yards and 47 kickoff returns for 1,081 yards and one touchdown on special teams.

The 49ers drafted him in the seventh round in 2018.

San Francisco filled James’ roster spot by bringing back receiver River Cracraft to a one-year deal. The 49ers cut Cracraft last week.

Cracraft has appeared in nine games with one start in 2020, making five catches for 40 yards.

49ers waive/injured Richie James, re-sign River Cracraft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers to be without Richie James for six weeks after knee surgery

    49ers wide receiver Richie James won’t be healthy enough to play for the team in their season opener. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that James has a knee injury that will require a surgical repair. Shanahan said that James will miss six weeks as a result and that makes him a candidate to [more]

  • 49ers waive/injured WR Richie James, re-sign WR River Cracraft

    The #49ers waived/injured WR Richie James Jr. after learning he'd need knee surgery. WR River Cracraft is back to take his spot on the 80-man roster.

  • Sam Ehlinger is expected to miss multiple weeks with knee sprain

    Colts head coach Frank Reich said that the knee injury quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered on Friday night “didn’t look good,” but it does not appear to be a season-ending one. According to multiple reports, Ehlinger will miss multiple weeks with a knee sprain. The team can put him on injured reserve after the cut to [more]

  • What to watch in 49ers’ preseason finale vs. Raiders

    Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo headline what to watch in the #49ers' matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

  • Chiefs reach injury settlements with four players

    The #Chiefs have reached injury settlements with four players who ended up on injured reserve after the first round of roster cuts.

  • Wild ride for DeChambeau leaves him tied with Cantlay at BMW

    From back-to-back eagles to back-to-back shots in the water, Bryson DeChambeau had a little bit of everything Saturday in the BMW Championship, a wild ride at Caves Valley that ended with him tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay. Right went it looked as though DeChambeau would use sheer power and a remarkable touch with the putter to run away from the field, his blunders on the back nine made him settle for a 5-under 67 and still looking like the player to beat. Cantlay's classic style worked just fine, too.

  • Raiders OC says ‘most difficult decision’ among cuts will come at wide receiver

    Raiders OC says 'most difficult decision' among cuts will come at wide receiver

  • Best Jerry Koosman memories: Mets teammates on his talent, toughness and humor

    In addition to immense pitching talent, Jerry Koosman had toughness and humor to spare. Here are former Mets teammates on their best Koosman memories.

  • 49ers roster moves: S Kai Nacua let go as OL Corbin Kaufusi returns

    The #49ers swapped out a safety for an offensive lineman in a roster move Friday.

  • NFL Top 100: Where Bucs' Tom Brady ranks among best players

    Tom Brady jumped several spots in the 2021 version of the NFL Top 100 rankings. But did NFL players give the Buccaneers quarterback his fair due?

  • Gleyber Torres to start rehab assignment Sunday

    Yankees INF Gleyber Torres will start a rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots on Sunday, the Yankees announced on Saturday.

  • Phillies' J.T. Realmuto downplays shoulder injury

    J.T. Realmuto was not in the Phillies' starting lineup Saturday but manager Joe Girardi said it had nothing to do with the catcher's suddenly not-so-secret sore right shoulder. By Jim Salisbury

  • Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military

    The Pentagon held talks with the Chinese military for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.That was revealed to Reuters on Friday by a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.Relations between China and the United States have grown increasingly tense, over everything from Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Chinese military activity in the South China Sea.But despite that, the U.S. military has long aimed to have open lines of communication with their Chinese counterparts to dampen potential flare-ups or deal with accidents.Last week, Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, spoke with Chinese Major General Huang Xuepingover a secure video link. Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining open channels of communication between the armed forces of the world's two largest economies.Officials said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has yet to speak with his Chinese counterpart, partly because there's still debate over who exactly that is.While Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that the United States welcomes competition and does not seek conflict with Beijing, but will speak up on issues such as maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

  • Colts claim Kahale Warring off waivers

    Kahale Warring‘s August odyssey will continue in Indiana. After the Patriots waived the tight end on Friday, the Colts have claimed him off waiver on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The Colts previously put in a waiver claim for Warring when he was awarded to the Patriots earlier this week. Warring was cut by [more]

  • Dolphins balk at Texans’ asking price for Watson. Report names Miami the front-runner

    The Miami Dolphins remain intrigued by the possibility of acquiring Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson but haven’t been willing to meet Houston’s high asking price amid the uncertainty of his legal situation, a source reiterated Saturday.

  • Julian Edelman reveals hilarious nickname Randy Moss had for him

    Julian Edelman breaks down the perfect Randy Moss story.

  • Kevin Love, potential Warriors target, has no buyout interest

    Kevin Love likely would be a prime target for the Warriors on the buyout market next season, but the star forward says he has no interest in negotiating a contract buyout.

  • How 49ers plan to use Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance vs. Raiders

    Kyle Shanahan laid out the plans for starters for Sunday's game, including the quarterbacks.

  • Ohio beats South Dakota 5-2, reaches LLWS championship game

    The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.

  • Report: Dolphins trade for OL Greg Mancz from Baltimore Ravens

    Report: Dolphins trade for OL Greg Mancz from Baltimore Ravens