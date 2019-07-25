49ers waive Erik Magnuson

The 49ers announced they have waived offensive lineman Erik Magnuson with an injury designation.

Magnuson originally signed with the team in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan.

He appeared in eight games with three starts the past two seasons.

In 2018, he played four games with one start.

The 49ers also announced their previously reported signings of draft picks Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel to four-year deals. With the signings, the 49ers now have all eight of their 2019 draft choices under contract.